INCOMPAS Unveils Virtual Speaker Lineup

INCOMPAS has lined up the keynote speakers for its online conference, the 2020 INCOMPAS Show, Sept. 14-16, and it includes a virtual (literally) who's who of policymakers and legislators.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted just how important broadband is to our society," said INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering. "Much is at stake as the U.S. sets out to define 5G policy and build the broadband foundation for our future."

The show was moved online July 28 due to COVID-19--it would have been in Las Vegas.

Related: INCOMPAS Convention Moves Online

The speakers who will be weighing on that and other topics include FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and commissioners Brendan Carr and Geoofrey Starks; Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Commerce Committee; and Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee.

Others on the virtual dais include Republican strategist Karl Rove; Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies; and Ligado Networks President Doug Smith.

The speeches, as well as workshops and panel discussions will be accessible via ConnectIN, the show's online portal. Registered attendees can access the content live or on demand for up to a year. The cost for the show is $150 for members and $195 for nonmembers.