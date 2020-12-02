Google TV Now Able to Aggregate From Over 25 Third-party Apps

Since launching its new aggregation overlay for Android TV, dubbed Google TV, along with its new Chromecast device in October, Google has made some progress in terms of expanding the reach of the platform.

The name Google TV seems to serve two purposes: It will replace the brand name “Android TV” over time; but for now, it refers to the new content aggregation interface that sits on top of Android TV.

Beyond being able to surface and recommend content from Google-owned apps such as YouTube, YouTube TV and Google Play Movies, Google TV now has native integration with more than 25 third-party apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Peacock and Pluto TV.

Like a number of other large video technology companies, Google is seeking to create a one-stop app that searches for and surfaces content based on user profile data. And the more apps that it can reach into, the more intuitive Google TV can be.

Here's a list of Google's Play'supported apps, per Google, is below. Netflix is notably omitted:

ABC

Amazon Prime Video

AMC

A&E

CBS All Access

Crackle

Comedy Central

DC Universe

Disney Now

Disney Plus

Epix Now

Fox Now

Google Play Movies (now Google TV)

Hulu

HBO Go

HBO Max

History

Lifetime

MTV

NBC

Pluto TV

Showtime

Showtime Anytime

Sling TV

Starz

TBS

The CW

TNT

Tubi TV

VH1

YouTube TV