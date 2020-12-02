Google TV Now Able to Aggregate From Over 25 Third-party Apps
New Android TV interface can pull content from Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max and Peacock, among other services
Since launching its new aggregation overlay for Android TV, dubbed Google TV, along with its new Chromecast device in October, Google has made some progress in terms of expanding the reach of the platform.
The name Google TV seems to serve two purposes: It will replace the brand name “Android TV” over time; but for now, it refers to the new content aggregation interface that sits on top of Android TV.
Beyond being able to surface and recommend content from Google-owned apps such as YouTube, YouTube TV and Google Play Movies, Google TV now has native integration with more than 25 third-party apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Peacock and Pluto TV.
Like a number of other large video technology companies, Google is seeking to create a one-stop app that searches for and surfaces content based on user profile data. And the more apps that it can reach into, the more intuitive Google TV can be.
Also read: The Chromecast with Google TV Reviews Are In: Roku and Amazon Have a Problem
Here's a list of Google's Play'supported apps, per Google, is below. Netflix is notably omitted:
ABC
Amazon Prime Video
AMC
A&E
CBS All Access
Crackle
Comedy Central
DC Universe
Disney Now
Disney Plus
Epix Now
Fox Now
Google Play Movies (now Google TV)
Hulu
HBO Go
HBO Max
History
Lifetime
MTV
NBC
Pluto TV
Showtime
Showtime Anytime
Sling TV
Starz
TBS
The CW
TNT
Tubi TV
VH1
YouTube TV
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for the NextTV team to contact you with great news, content and offers.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.