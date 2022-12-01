World Cup Coup: Google TV and Android TV Devices Get Access to FIFA+ App Via VIDAA Deal

Google has reached a timely deal with Hisense subsidiary VIDAA to have Google TV and Android TV devices carry the TVOS maker's sports content, a portfolio that includes the FIFA+ app.

FIFA+ (aka "FIFA Plus") is the official streaming app of the eponymous global governing body for soccer, which of course is producing a little event right now called The World Cup in Qatar that expects to draw a global TV audience of around 5 billion viewers by the time it concludes on Dec. 18.

And gateway platform VIDAA, a software platform company owned by the world's No. 2 smart TV maker, just so happens to be the exclusive home of FIFA+, an app that includes archived and live soccer events, as well as original soccer-themed programming.

With expansion into Google TV/Android TV gateway OS, VIDAA will grow the reach of FIFA+ and its overall sports programming portfolio into UK, Canada, Latin America, Germany, Australia and Japan.

Meanwhile VIDAA's longstanding ad-tech partner, Tremor, will act as the exclusive global connected TV monetization platform for FIFA+ across all devices powered by VIDAA and Android TV operating systems.

“Our relationships with Google, FIFA and Tremor International will bring scaled opportunities for advertisers to reach hyper-engaged sports fans all over the world with precision and custom creative on the biggest screen in the house,” said Guy Edri, President of VIDAA, in a statement.

Added Jonathan Zepp, managing director of media and entertainment partnerships for Google: "Through this collaboration, we're able to help World Cup fans around the world celebrate and tune in wherever they are through exclusive and engaging content across Android TV OS devices,"