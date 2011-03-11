Genachowski: No Known Ex Parte Violations In Net NeutralityRulemaking

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has told Rep. Darrell Issa

(R-Calif.) that FCC attorneys are not aware of any violations of ex parte rules

concerning any conversations FCC officials may or may not have had with the

administration about its network neutrality rulemaking.

But he also said that any conversations before Oct. 22

would not have been subject to disclosure rules in any event.

Those answers came in a letter dated Feb. 23 but not posted

until March 10 in the FCC's electronic docket, and first reported by Politico's

Brooks Boliek.

Issa had written twice asking about the issue, first on Nov.

13 and again on Dec. 29, citing reports that "Obama administration

officials had knowledge of and potentially contributed to crafting of these

proposed regulations [now approved regulations]."

He also pointed to the fact that on Sept. 21, both the

chairman and the President had separately, and almost simultaneously, announced

the plan to propose net neutrality regs. That, he said, would be a violation of

ex parte rules, which he said would require that coordination to be publicly

disclosed, as well as a "serious breech of the independent proceedings of

the FCC."

The chairman countered that the Communications Act allows

the chairman to represent the commission in meetings with other government

officials and agencies. He also said that the relevant ex parte procedural

disclosure rules generally don't apply until the agency releases a notice of

proposed rulemaking. "In this instance," he said, "consistent

with general agency practice, prior to the release of the Open Internet NPRM on

Oct. 22,2009 the open Internet matter was an "exempt proceeding"

under the ex parte rules. Thus, for example, no disclosure requirements applied

in September 2009."

A spokesperson for Issa had no comment on the congressman's

reaction to the chairman's explanation.