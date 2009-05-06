Genachowski Confirmation Hearing Set

Julius Genachowski will get his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, May 12, the Commerce Committee confirmed Wednesday.



The committee had announced the date for a nominations hearing Tuesday, but had provided no names of the nominees.



Genachowski was nominated by the President to succeed FCC Chairman Kevin Martin. Currently, Michael Copps has been serving as acting chairman since Martin’s exit in January



The hearing will be 11 a.m. in the Senate Russell Building.

