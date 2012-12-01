Gannett, DirecTV Reach Retrans Renewal
The broadcaster Gannett and satellite TV operator DirecTV have ironed out a retransmission agreement, keeping the Gannett stations' signals in place for DirecTV subscribers.
The two parties negotiated up until their midnight Nov. 30 deadline, and struck a deal the morning after, avoiding a service interruption.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Gannett owns 23 TV stations.
