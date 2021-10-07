FX Taps Steve Carell To Star in Psychological Thriller 'The Patient'

FX will once again team with The Americans creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg on a new psychological thriller that will star Steve Carell.

The new series, The Patient, stars Carell as psychiatrist Alexander Strauss, who finds himself being held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: to curb his homicidal urges, FX said. Having recently lost his wife, Strauss has yet to plumb the depths of his own pain and loss, creating a journey that is perhaps as treacherous as his captivity, said the network.

Carell, who was nominated for 11 Emmys for his role as Michael Scott in The Office and currently appears in Apple TV Plus’s The Morning Show, will serve as executive producer of the 10-episode series along with Fields, Weisberg, Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu.

“We are excited that Joe and Joel are back with their next series for FX after the great experience of working with them on six amazing seasons of The Americans,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier in a statement. “Their creative instincts and mastery of plot and character are on display again with The Patient, which will showcase Steve Carell’s remarkable talents as an actor, producer and creative collaborator.”