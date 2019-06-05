FX Gives ‘The Weekly’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through June 2).

On the strength of 257.7 million TV ad impressions, FX’s promo for The Weekly, the new Sunday night documentary series from The New York Times, takes first place. HGTV promotes our previous chart-topper, Christina on the Coast, in second, and also takes fourth place for Property Brothers: Forever Home.

Meanwhile, TLC hypes 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in third, and NBC, the only traditional broadcaster in our ranking, takes fifth place for the new season of America’s Got Talent.

Notably, The Weekly earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (112) in our ranking, getting 12% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).