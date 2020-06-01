FuboTV Gets Xbox One Support

The fuboTV app is now supported by Xbox One.

Support for the Microsoft gaming console comes more than five years after the launch of the fuboTV virtual MVPD service. FuboTV users can already stream their service on most major OTT and mobile device platforms.

The only missing link now is Sony PlayStation 4.

“Microsoft makes it easy for us to bring our HTML5 TV application to their platform. We’ll continue to iterate on the app to leverage even more Xbox One features,” said Geir Magnusson Jr., CTO of fuboTV, in a statement. “This is just the beginning! We look forward to bringing fuboTV’s HTML 5 TV application to even more platforms, including other gaming consoles and smart TVs.”

Added Min Kim, VP of business development for fuboTV: "At a time when it's more important than ever to stay informed with the latest news and be entertained at home with movies, TV shows and the coming return of live sports, we're thrilled to bring the fuboTV app to the Xbox One."