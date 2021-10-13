FTC Warns of Broadband Benefit Scammers

The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about potential scamming of the Biden administration‘s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program .

In a blog post on its website , the FTC said “while there is a real government program to help people connect during the pandemic, there’s no payment required to enroll. That’s just a scam.”

“Government impersonators can use official looking names and logos to get them to open their wallets or share personal info,” the agency said.

It points out that the only legitimate way for consumers to sign up for the subsidy is through the website GetEmergencyBroadband.org .

Red flags include solicitations for up-front paymentsor requests for personal information by anyone who reaches out claiming to be with the FCC.

In August, the FCC issued its own fraud warning and took steps to disable a website purportedly run by WiFi Freedom USA that claims to administer the EBB program, including connected devices and services.