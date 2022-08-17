FTC Schedules Online Forum on Proposed Online Ad Rules

The Federal Trade Commission is hosting a public form on its proposed rulemaking targeting what it calls "commercial surveillance and data security practices that harm consumers and competition," by which it means, among other things, data collection for online targeted advertising.



The September 8 forum will be virtual and allow the public to "share feedback" on the proposed rulemaking, but members of the public will have to sign up on a first-come, first served basis here and speakers will be limited.



The Interactive Advertising Bureau, which represents online advertisers, is not happy with the FTC's move or the way it teed up the rulemaking as addressing a problem it clearly already sees as needing a fix.



“With the appointment of a new commissioner, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) quickly announced a rulemaking process to potentially regulate the digital economy," said IAB EVP of public policy Lartease Tiffith after the FTC signaled the rulemaking last week. "Despite a call for public input, it’s clear that the majority envisions big changes to the way entire industries do business online...Safely and securely, millions of Americans, including in the digital advertising industry, earn their livings with the responsible use of data."



The FTC had its own responsible data collection advisory for those who participate in the online forum, saying: "The FTC Act and other laws we administer permit the collection of your registration contact information to consider and use in this proceeding as appropriate." ■