Freeze Frame | Next TV Summit N.Y. 2022
Photos from NYC TV Week event held September 13
Some of the video industry’s leading executives gathered at New York’s etc.venues on September 13 for the Next TV Summit, where they discussed the most pressing economic, operational and technological issues facing the streaming business while offering valuable insights into how to succeed in today’s unprecedented disruptive times. The event, part of NYC TV Week, also honored the inaugural winners of the Next TV Innovation Awards. Here are some snapshots from the daylong affair.
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.
