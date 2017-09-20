Fox’s ‘The Gifted’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Sept. 17).



On the strength of 207.1 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its Oct. 2 premiere, Fox’s The Gifted takes our No. 1 spot. The sci-fi drama, another outgrowth of Marvel’s X-Men franchise, tells the story of parents who discover their kids have mutant powers. Unexpected powers also factor into our No. 3 show, ABC’s The Good Doctor, about a young surgeon, Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), who has savant syndrome combined with autism. The medical drama premieres Sept. 25.



One show that keeps getting major promo love from its network is Flip or Flop Atlanta (HGTV), at No. 4. It was a consistent presence on our chart throughout the summer and continues to hold its own as the fall TV season heats up. Rounding out our ranking: Thursday Night Football (NFL Network) in second place and Better Things (FX) at No. 5.

1) The Gifted, FOX

Impressions: 207,094,429

Attention Score: 88.50

Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 69%, Local 29%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,339,192

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $736,330

2) Thursday Night Football, NFL Network

Impressions: 204,968,768

Attention Score: 76.30

Attention Index: 36 (64% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,709,527

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $4,572,996

3) The Good Doctor, ABC

Impressions: 199,505,677

Attention Score: 82.69

Attention Index: 50 (50% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,383,427

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $307,904

4) Flip or Flop Atlanta, HGTV

Impressions: 174,405,694

Attention Score: 92.72

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,150,871

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $157,857

5) Better Things, FX Network

Impressions: 140,393,371

Attention Score: 89.35

Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,174,103

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $252,024

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).

Impressions: 337,238,009

Attention Score: 80.43

Attention Index: 44 (56% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 80%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $4,505,076

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,755,661

2) Flip or Flop Atlanta, HGTV

Impressions: 173,632,046

Attention Score: 93.43

Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,288,526

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $222,667

3) Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, NBC

Impressions: 159,430,759

Attention Score: 87.82

Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $3,566,465

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $17,422

4) American Horror Story: Cult, FX Network

Impressions: 157,207,846

Attention Score: 89.83

Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 81%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 5%

In-network Value: $1,129,478

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $246,931

5) Parts Unknown, CNN

Impressions: 153,725,685

Attention Score: 92.61

Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $423,787

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

