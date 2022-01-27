Fox News Gets Some Top Brand Loyalty Scores

Fox News' evening and morning fare got props from engagement tracker Brand Keys as "best in shows" as it were. The company has been tracking brand engagement and loyalty for the past quarter century.



In Brand Key's 2022 survey of broadcast and entertainment brand loyalty, Fox's evening got a shout out as the cable evening news sector that "best met expectations and engaged consumers." Ditto for its morning franchise, Fox & Friends for cable morning news shows.



ABC's evening news was the top broadcast brand in that sector, while Disney Plus was the top brand in streaming video for consumer engagement.



But while Disney Plus was tops in engagement, Netflix made Brand Keys list of the the brands that have rated tops in brand loyalty coming in at number four (20 years at number one in its sector), behind Discover (25 years), Avis (23 years) and Google (22 years).



Brand Keys said that loyal customers are six times more likely to engage, buy, and buy again, or to give them the benefit of the doubt during product shortages or supply chain issues, or even price increases. ■