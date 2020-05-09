Fox News Again Gives Its Coronavirus Coverage TV’s Biggest Promo Push
By Eleanor Semeraro, Analyst and Contributor, TV[R]EV
And more from Promo Mojo, our exclusive weekly ranking of the programming networks are promoting most heavily
B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through May 3).
On the strength of 270.5 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Fox News Channel’s coronavirus coverage tops our chart for the second week in a row.
The rest of our ranking, though, promotes fare that distracts from the pandemic: TNT’s upcoming original series Snowpiercer in second, HGTV’s hit Celebrity IOU in third, Nickelodeon’s tentpole 2020 Kids' Choice Awards in fourth and ABC’s celebrity-contestant edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in fifth.
Notably, the Celebrity IOU promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (135) in our ranking, getting 35% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
<section class="ixw">
<article class="ixsep">
<h3>1) Coronavirus coverage, Fox News</h3>
<div class="ixc ixcf">
<div class="ixlc">
<a class="ixi ixjs" target="_blank" href="https://www.ispot.tv/player?video=nZBk" data-hash="nZBk"><img src="https://d2z1w4aiblvrwu.cloudfront.net/ad/nZBk/default.jpg" alt="" /></a>
</div>
<div class="ixrc">
<div class="ixa">
<div class="ixn">Impressions: 270,538,392</div>
<div class="ixn">Attention Score: 94.84</div>
<div class="ixn">Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)</div>
<div class="ixn">Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%</div>
<div class="ixn">In-network Value: $436,068</div>
<div class="ixn">Out-of-network Est. Spend: $24,331</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</article>
<article class="ixsep">
<h3>2) Snowpiercer, TNT</h3>
<div class="ixc ixcf">
<div class="ixlc">
<a class="ixi ixjs" target="_blank" href="https://www.ispot.tv/player?video=Zxl5" data-hash="Zxl5"><img src="https://d2z1w4aiblvrwu.cloudfront.net/ad/Zxl5/default.jpg" alt="" /></a>
</div>
<div class="ixrc">
<div class="ixa">
<div class="ixn">Impressions: 218,427,630</div>
<div class="ixn">Attention Score: 94.99</div>
<div class="ixn">Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)</div>
<div class="ixn">Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%</div>
<div class="ixn">In-network Value: $4,222,188</div>
<div class="ixn">Out-of-network Est. Spend: $413,894</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</article>
<article class="ixsep">
<h3>3) Celebrity IOU, HGTV</h3>
<div class="ixc ixcf">
<div class="ixlc">
<a class="ixi ixjs" target="_blank" href="https://www.ispot.tv/player?video=nn1v" data-hash="nn1v"><img src="https://d2z1w4aiblvrwu.cloudfront.net/ad/nn1v/default.jpg" alt="" /></a>
</div>
<div class="ixrc">
<div class="ixa">
<div class="ixn">Impressions: 217,630,680</div>
<div class="ixn">Attention Score: 96.15</div>
<div class="ixn">Attention Index: 135 (35% fewer interruptions than avg.)</div>
<div class="ixn">Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%</div>
<div class="ixn">In-network Value: $1,618,202</div>
<div class="ixn">Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</article>
<article class="ixsep">
<h3>4) 2020 Kids' Choice Awards, Nickelodeon</h3>
<div class="ixc ixcf">
<div class="ixlc">
<a class="ixi ixjs" target="_blank" href="https://www.ispot.tv/player?video=nZxG" data-hash="nZxG"><img src="https://d2z1w4aiblvrwu.cloudfront.net/ad/nZxG/default.jpg" alt="" /></a>
</div>
<div class="ixrc">
<div class="ixa">
<div class="ixn">Impressions: 202,579,716</div>
<div class="ixn">Attention Score: 94.02</div>
<div class="ixn">Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)</div>
<div class="ixn">Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%</div>
<div class="ixn">In-network Value: $4,612,824</div>
<div class="ixn">Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</article>
<article class="ixsep">
<h3>5) Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, ABC</h3>
<div class="ixc ixcf">
<div class="ixlc">
<a class="ixi ixjs" target="_blank" href="https://www.ispot.tv/player?video=noEl" data-hash="noEl"><img src="https://d2z1w4aiblvrwu.cloudfront.net/ad/noEl/default.jpg" alt="" /></a>
</div>
<div class="ixrc">
<div class="ixa">
<div class="ixn">Impressions: 197,816,874</div>
<div class="ixn">Attention Score: 92.88</div>
<div class="ixn">Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)</div>
<div class="ixn">Imp. Types: National 80%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 2%</div>
<div class="ixn">In-network Value: $1,673,572</div>
<div class="ixn">Out-of-network Est. Spend: $90,918</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</article>
<div class="ixsep">
<p style="margin-top:20px;">Data provided by <a href="https://www.ispot.tv/" target="_blank">iSpot.tv</a>, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands</p>
<div class="ixf">
<div>Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.</div>
<div>Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.</div>
<div>Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.</div>
<div>Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.</div>
<div>In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.</div>
<div>Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.</div>
<div>National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.</div>
<div>Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.</div>
<div>VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)</div>
<div>OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).</div>
</div>
</div>
</section>
