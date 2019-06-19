Fox Gives Women's World Cup TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through June 16).

On the strength of 247.6 million TV ad impressions, Fox’s promo for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup takes first place. ABC grabs the next two spots to promote summer series Grand Hotel and Holey Moley, helping to give traditional broadcast networks the edge in our top five.

Food Network’s Chopped Junior, a new addition to our ranking, lands at fourth place, while last week’s third-place finisher, HGTV’s Christina on the Coast, slips to fifth.

Notably, Chopped Junior earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (147) in our ranking, getting 47% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).