Fox Gives ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Oct. 6).

On the strength of 400.5 million TV ad impressions, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown is the most-promoted show in our ranking — and the network also grabs third place for Prodigal Son and fourth for The Masked Singer.

ABC snags second place for its Tiffany Haddish-hosted reboot Kids Say the Darndest Things, and for the first time in three weeks a cable network lands in our top five, with AMC hyping the return of The Walking Dead at No. 5.

Notably, that TWD promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (103) in our ranking, getting 3% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).