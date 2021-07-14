Fox Entertainment Ups Darren Schillace to President of Marketing
Expanded role will include marketing oversight of both the FOX Broadcast Network and Tubi
Darren Schillace has been promoted to president of marketing for Fox Entertainment.
In his expanded role, he'll oversee marketing strategies for all business units within the Fox Entertainment portfolio, including the FOX Broadcast Network and ad-supported streaming service Tubi.
Schillace's purview will also include Bento Box, Fox Alternative Entertainemnt and Blockchain Creative Labs.
Schillace's direct reports will now include Natalie Bastian, who, as head of marketing for Tubi, was recently promoted to senior VP.
Schillace's responsibilities for FOX and Tubi include on-air and off-air promotion, brand and program advertising, national media and promotions, digital marketing, strategic partnerships, music, social media, affiliate marketing and production. Additionally, he will continue to oversee Fox Entertainment's strategy for its program development, Newfront and Upfront presentations.
"As FOX and Tubi more closely align, Darren's vision, creativity and focus will help better position both companies as leading platforms in the ad-supported arena and accelerate the growth of these and other Fox businesses," said Charlie Collier, Fox Entertainment CEO, in a statement.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.