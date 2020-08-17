Former TiVo Chief Shull Named CEO of Poly

Dave Shull, the executive who led TiVo into a transformative $3 billion merger with Xperi before leaving the combined company in June, will take over as CEO of videoconferencing company Poly.

Shull will replace Robert Hagerty, the Poly Chairman who has served as interim CEO since February.

Poly is the somewhat new name for the company that was formed last year following the $2 billion merger of videoconferencing provider Polycom and headset maker Plantronics. The company was rebranded as “Poly,” but trades under the Plantronics moniker, or “PLT,” on the Nasdaq.

Shull served as CEO of The Weather Channel before joining TiVo in May 2019. At TiVo, he embarked on a quest to split the IP and products business, and focus the latter on video streaming. He ended up orchestrating that goal through the merger with Xperi. But the outcome left Xperi CEO Jon Kirchner in charge of the combined company, and Shull looking for another job.

Poly stock was down nearly 10% Monday.