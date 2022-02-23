Former FNC Host Bob Beckel Dead at 73
Was founding co-host of The Five
Former Democratic strategist Bob Beckel founding co-host of Fox News Channel's The Five has died, his former colleagues said in a tribute on Tuesday's show (February 22).
The cause of death was not available at press time.
Beckel joined Fox News in 2000 as a contributing political analyst, then signed on as host of The Five when it launched in 2011. He rejoined the network in 2011 as one of the originating co-hosts of The Five, leaving briefly for CNN before returning.
The Five features a mostly conservative or libertarian panel with a Democrat in the mix, these days frequently Geraldo Rivera or Harold Ford.
"Bob was one of a kind, a political legend and a great friend to many of us at Fox and at this table. We will miss him dearly," said Dana Perino, a Five co-host now as she was with Beckel when the show launched.
"I've never been given the finger by a nicer guy," said co-host Jesse Waters. ■
