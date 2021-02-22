Fox News's Harris Faulkner to Host Latest COVID-19 Special

Sunday, Feb. 28, will play host to yet more primetime togetherness with Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner.

The anchor (The Faulkner Focus weekdays at 11 a.m. and Outnumbered at noon) will host America Together With Harris Faulkner: The Shot at 10 p.m. ET, the latest in her series of primetime specials on coping with COVID-19 (the others were America Copes Together and America Learns Together).

"The Shot" will feature a discussion among medical experts with answers to questions about vaccine-related topics, including racial disparities in distribution and how the vaccines are being administered.

Fox News correspondent Casey Stegall will report from Texas on mass vaccination sites.

One goal of the special is to help debunk myths about vaccines; another is to respond to viewer questions.