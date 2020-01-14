FNC Names Congressional Correspondent

Chad Pergram, senior Capitol Hill producer for Fox News Channel, has been named congressional correspondent.

“Chad’s enterprise reporting skills and deep sources throughout the halls of Congress have made him a tremendous asset to our news division," said Bryan Boughton, SVP and Washington bureau chief for FNC. "As we enter another election year, we look forward to his continued contributions, delivering key insights during this critical time on Capitol Hill.”

The move comes as the House is preparing to send articles for impeachment against President Trump to the Senate for a trial.

Pergram has been a prominent member of the FNC's coverage of the President's impeachment, including analyzing the process.

Pergram's resume includes producing and anchoring newscasts at NPR and serving as a Senate producer for C-SPAN.