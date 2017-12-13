‘Fixer Upper’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push for Third Straight Week

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Dec. 10).

For the third week in a row, promos for HGTV’s Fixer Upper top our chart, this time racking up 210 million TV ad impressions (down from 230 million in the previous 7-day period). It seems that viewers just can’t get enough of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ hit home-renovation show, now in its fifth and final season; Fixer Upper promos also once again scored the highest iSpot Attention Index (123) in our ranking, getting 23% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Fox takes the No. 2 spot for The Four: Battle for Stardom, its new singing competition coming in January, while NBC grabs the No. 3 spot for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Closing out our ranking: History with its new historical fiction drama Knightfall at No. 4 and Fox again, at No. 5, with its new procedural drama about first responders, 9-1-1.

1) Fixer Upper, HGTV

Impressions: 210,222,530

AttentionScore: 92.15

AttentionIndex: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,053,797

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $321,929

2) The Four: Battle for Stardom, FOX

Impressions: 205,537,390

AttentionScore: 88.28

AttentionIndex: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,676,906

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $148,765

3) 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 185,345,426

AttentionScore: 81.85

Attention Index: 56 (44% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $4,071,375

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $306,355

4) Knightfall, History Channel

Impressions: 178,842,693

AttentionScore: 86.33

AttentionIndex: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 80%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 5%

In-networkValue: $1,279,898

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $680,367

5) 9-1-1, Fox

Impressions: 164,191,529

AttentionScore: 84.13

AttentionIndex: 64 (36% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $2,067,858

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $70,765

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

AttentionScore - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

AttentionIndex - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).