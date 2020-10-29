Fiber Broadband Association Names New President

Gary Bolton has been named the new president of the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA).

FBA represents fiber optic network infrastructure vendors and providers, including Corning, Nokia, Google and Verizon FiOS.

Bolton, who had been VP of global marketing and government affairs at ADTRAN, will come aboard Nov. 2. He succeeds Lisa youngers, who is exiting for a private industry job.

“This is an exciting and challenging time for our members, the Association, and the industry as COVID-19 has laid bare the profound importance of connectivity for all of us," said FBA board chair Katie Espeseth. We’re lucky to have found a leader with Gary’s deep understanding of our industry who can take the helm at this important juncture.”

Bolton is no stranger to FBA, having chaired its audit and finance committees.