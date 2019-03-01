FCC's Pai Names Acting Media Advisor

FCC chair Aji Pai has named Alexander Sanjenis as he new acting media advisor.

He replaces Alison Nemeth Steger, who is exiting the commission.

It won't be much of a stretch for Steger since he has been legal advisor at the Media Bureau, which handles cable and broadcast TV and radio issues. The chairman's media advisor provides input on issues generally under the Media Bureau's purview.

The FCC has a lot of Media Bureau issues on its plate, including the quadrennial review of ownership rules and whether and how to adjust the 39% national ownership cap and UHF discount.



“I’m grateful that Alex has agreed to take on this important role,” said Pai. “His experience working on a broad range of issues in the Media Bureau will be a tremendous asset as we continue our effort to update our media rules to match the marketplace and technology of today. I also would like to thank Alison for her outstanding work on many complex proceedings over the last two years in my office and wish her all the best as she leaves the Commission.”

