FCC's Nathan Simington to Speak at IAB Conference

New Republican FCC commissioner Nathan Simington has been recruited to speak to the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

Simington, who was on the team at the National Telecommunications & Information Administration that drafted a petition to the FCC to regulate Web site content, is on the final agenda of speakers for the March 8-12 Annual Leadership Meeting, a virtual summit that will set the organization's policy agenda.

Issues on that agenda include privacy, accountability, and the "deprecation" of third-party cookies.

Simington joins an all-star speaker lineup that includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.)--father of former FCC acting chair Mignon Clyburn--and Stacy Abrams, who helped turn Georgia blue in the last election.

Simington will be batting cleanup, as it were, scheduled to speak Friday, March 12, in the afternoon.