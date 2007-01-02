FCC's Martin Names New Chiefs
FCC Chairman Kevin Martin has named chiefs of the wireless telecommunications and consumer and governmental affairs bureaus.
Fred Campbell, most recently legal advisor for wireless issues, will become the new wireless bureau chief
Catherine Seidel, who had been acting chief of the wireless bureau, will move over to head up consumer and governmental affairs
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.