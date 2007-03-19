FCC's Martin Names Media Advisor
FCC Chairman Kevin Martin has named Michelle Carey legal advisor for media issues. Carey will replace Heather Dixon, who Martin said would have a new role at the FCC.
Dixon had been an advisor in the media bureau before assuming the media legal advisor post in 2005 .
Carey had been legal advisor on wireline issues. Before that, she was chief of the Competition Policy division for five years.
