FCC's C-Band Follow-On Auction Closes

The assignment phase of the C-Band auction has concluded, which was the follow-on auction among winning bidders for specific frequencies.

The clock auction of initial spectrum blocks (280 megahertz of mid-band spectrum in the 3.7–3.98 GHz band) was the largest-ever auction of midband spectrum. It began Dec. 8, 2020, and ended Jan. 15 with record gross proceeds of $80,916,832,754 for 5,684 licenses for generic spectrum blocks. There were 57 bidders and all 5,684 licenses sold.

The second, assignment phase, auction launched Feb. 8. In that auction, winning bidders who chose to could bid on specific combinations of frequencies. Those who chose not to participate in the follow-on assignment auction still get contiguous frequencies that correspond to the number of blocks they won.

The FCC said Wednesday (Feb. 17) that it would be issuing a public notice in the next few business days--suggesting it might be next week--"with complete round-by-round auction results, including bidder identities."

Among the prominent bidders in the clock auction were AT&T, Cellco Partnership, Cox, T-Mobile, and United States Cellular.