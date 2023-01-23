FCC’s Brendan Carr to Address ACA Connects Summit

Senior FCC Republican Brendan Carr will speak at ACA Connects’ 30th Annual Washington Summit, the first in-person gathering for the small-cable trade group since the pandemic began in 2019.



Carr will address the conference March 1 at the Grand Hyatt Washington hotel.



With the Federal Communications Commission at a 2-2 political tie for the past couple of years, Republican members have more power than usual, since agency decisions must be bipartisan to be approved. As a result, issues like new network-neutrality rules and some types of Universal Service Fund reforms, which Democrats generally favor, have been on the back burner.



Carr, appointed by former President Donald Trump, has been a commissioner since August 2017.



Carr was FCC general counsel under then-chair Ajit Pai, as well as wireless, public safety and international legal adviser to then-commissioner Pai. Before that, he was an attorney at Wiley Rein, something of a bullpen for future FCC commissioners.



Carr has been a strong advocate for reining in Big Tech and has also been an advocate for strengthening the tower crew and construction workforce as part of the rollout of 5G.



He has also been a leader in the FCC’s Connected Care Pilot Program telehealth initiative.



Carr is a graduate of the Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law and got his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University. ▪️