FCC Votes to Eliminate Physical Broadcast License Posting

The FCC has voted on a Report and Order (a final vote) on eliminating requirements that broadcasters, TV and radio, keep copies of their licenses and related info in specific physical locations, like transmitter sites.

That came in a notice that the item had been deleted from the agenda for the Dec. 12 public meeting because it had already been voted by the commissioners in advance of the meeting. Such early votes are generally for noncontroversial items, which this one was.

It is the latest whack of a regulatory weed in an ongoing effort by FCC chair Ajit Pai to eliminate what he and a majority of commissioners conclude are outdated or obsolete rules.

The move was unopposed by commentators in the proceeding and reflects the fact that licensing info is available online in FCC databases.

