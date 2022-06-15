FCC Slates Broadband Data-Collection Webinar
Filing window for data on service availability opens June 30
The Federal Communications Commission said it will preview its Broadband Data Collection (BDC) system on June 29, one day before broadband service providers can start filing info on where service is available.
Congress has directed the FCC to come up with better data on where broadband is and isn't as the Biden administration begins to hand out tens of billions of dollars to subsidize unserved, then underserved, areas.
All facilities-based providers of fixed and mobile broadband internet access service must provide “complete, granular and reliable data” on broadband availability.
The mandatory data filing window opens June 30 and closes Sept. 1. The webinar will help filers navigate the BDC system so they can start submitting their data.
The webinar, which starts at 2 p.m., will be streamed live at both www.fcc.gov/live and the FCC's YouTube page.
"The FCC is in the process of updating its current broadband maps with more detailed and precise information on the availability of fixed and mobile broadband services," the FCC said on a BDC web page it has set up. “The Broadband Data Collection (BDC) program will give the FCC, industry, state, local and Tribal government entities, and consumers the tools they need to improve the accuracy of existing maps.” ■
