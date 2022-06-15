FCC Slates Broadband Data-Collection Webinar

The Federal Communications Commission said it will preview its Broadband Data Collection (BDC) system on June 29, one day before broadband service providers can start filing info on where service is available.

Congress has directed the FCC to come up with better data on where broadband is and isn't as the Biden administration begins to hand out tens of billions of dollars to subsidize unserved, then underserved, areas.

All facilities-based providers of fixed and mobile broadband internet access service must provide “complete, granular and reliable data” on broadband availability.

The mandatory data filing window opens June 30 and closes Sept. 1. The webinar will help filers navigate the BDC system so they can start submitting their data.

The webinar, which starts at 2 p.m., will be streamed live at both www.fcc.gov/live and the FCC's YouTube page .