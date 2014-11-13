FCC Releases Modified Protective Orders in Merger Reviews
The FCC has released the modified protective orders for the Comcast/Time Warner Cable and AT&T/DirecTV merger reviews.
Those orders circumscribe access to sensitive or proprietary documents by outside parties.
The Media Bureau modified them following complaints by content companies about the FCC allowing them to be widely viewed and the full commission, on a straight party line vote, upheld the bureau Monday.
