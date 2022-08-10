FCC Rejects Starlink RDOF Grant

Saying it did not think Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband service could deliver the goods, as it were, the FCC has rejected its application for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund subsidies it won at auction in 2020.



"Funding these vast proposed networks would not be the best use of limited Universal Service Fund dollars to bring broadband to unserved areas across the United States, the Commission said in rejecting the applications of Starlink and LTD Broadband.



The FCC said both applicant's broadband proposals were 'risky' and that both had failed program requirements.

Also: FCC Ready to Hand Out More RDOF Bucks



"Consumers deserve reliable and affordable high-speed broadband," said FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel. "We cannot afford to subsidize ventures that are not delivering the promised speeds or are not likely to meet program requirements,” she said.



Rosenworcel said Starlink had "real promise," but giving it nearly $900 million in USF funds through 2032 for users to purchase a $600 dish" was not something the FCC was going to do. Same goes for LTD Broadband.



Starlink won $885,509,638.40 in the RDOF auction back in 2020 and LTD Broadband won $1,320,920,718.60.



To date, RDOF has authorized more than $5 billion in funds for, primarily fiber gigabit broadband, to over 3 million locations in 47 states.



In its RDOF auction, the FCC allocated $20 billion for 1) rural broadband buildouts ($16 billion) and 2) unserved areas ($4 billion) over the next 10 years.



Carriers bid on how economically they could deliver service that met FCC speed and build-out metrics. The money is for fixed voice and broadband service to unserved, high-cost, areas at speeds of at least 25/3 Mbps. ■