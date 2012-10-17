FCC Names New Press Secretary
Justin Cole has been named press secretary to FCC Chairman
Julius Genachowski. He succeeds Neil Grace, who is moving into a new role as
senior communications adviser.
Grace has been spokesman for the chairman since May 2011,
when he came over from PR firm Burson-Marsteller.
Cole most recently was corporate communications manager for
global telecom company Tata Communications (America) Inc.
