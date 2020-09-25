FCC Names C-Band Relocation Coordinator

The FCC has named global audit and consulting firm RSM to oversee the move of cable operators, broadcasters and others in the C-band spectrum repack, effective immediately.

The FCC is clearing 300 MHz of the band, moving incumbent earth station operators to the upper 200 MHZ and auctioning the rest for 5G (minus a 20 MHz guard band).

Satellite space station operators had recommended RSM to the FCC back in July. The Wireless Telecommunications Bureau said Friday (Sept. 25) that it agreed RSM met the criteria to be the relocation coordinator, managing the overall transition and coordinating among earth station operators, space station operators and the wireless companies that win licenses in the December auction.

To make the grade RSM had to demonstrate that "it has the requisite expertise to perform the duties required, which will include: (1) coordinating the schedule for clearing the band; (2) performing engineering analysis, as necessary, to determine necessary earth station migration actions; (3) assigning obligations, as necessary, for earth station migrations and filtering; (4) coordinating with overlay licensees throughout the transition process; (5) assessing the completion of the transition in each PEA [the partial economic area covered by each license] and determining overlay licensees’ ability to commence operations; and (6) mediating scheduling disputes.”