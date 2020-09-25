FCC Moves Reg Fee Deadline to Sept. 28

The FCC has given cable operators, broadcasters and others a little more time to get their annual regulatory fees paid.



The FCC did provide a reason--though COVID-19 may be reason enough given that it has prompted the FCC to adjust a host of deadlines.



Related: FCC Votes to Boost 2020 Regulatory Fees



The extension was announced by the office of managing director. The brief public notice said that the deadline, which had been Friday (Sept. 25, at a minute to midnight, will now be Monday, Sept. 28, at the same 11:59 p.m.



The FCC supports itself through annual regulatory fees calculated based on how many full time employees (FTEs) it takes to regulate a particular service.

