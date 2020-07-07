FCC Identifies Eligible C-Band Earth Stations

The FCC has released the preliminary list of incumbent Earth stations--including cable and broadcast earth stations--in the C-Band, a band that the FCC is repacking to auction 280 of the lower 300 MHz for wireless 5G.

Those are the facilities that will be eligible for a lump sum transition payment if their operators choose that over actual transition costs.

The FCC is repacking existing Earth stations into the remaining upper 200 MHz. Stakeholders have until July 16 to comment on that list.

The FCC said the list includes some pending applications that were filed before the FCC's April 18, 2018 C-band auction-related freeze.

The FCC is holding an auction in December for 280 MHz of the lower spectrum for 5G--the license are flexible use, but the use will almost certainly be 5G.

But that meant the satellite operators and their broadcast and cable clients have to move to the upper 200 Mhz.

The plan includes estimated costs for the transitioning of all services out of the lower 300 MHz (280 MHz plus a 20 MHz guard band).