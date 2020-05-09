FCC Hands Out More Telehealth Funding

The FCC has approved its fifth round of telehealth funding per a $200 million congressional allocation for a COVID-19-related program.

The additional $11.19 million for 26 programs brings the total to $24.9 million to date for 56 telehealth providers in 23 states.

The money is going to both rural and urban areas.

Among the latest funding awards were for mental health and dental services in California, connected devices in Vermont, and pediatric patient monitoring in New York.

The FCC is approving the applications on a rolling basis, rather than waiting until they are all in to prioritize them.

The FCC began accepting applications April 13.