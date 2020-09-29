FCC Fleshes out SHAKEN/STIR Mandate

The FCC has voted on new rules implementing the STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication regime meant to weed out unwanted robocalls. At the same time it dropped the item from its Sept. 30 public meeting agenda.

The new rules "1) require voice service providers to either upgrade their non-IP networks to IP and implement STIR/SHAKEN, or work to develop a non-IP caller ID authentication solution; 2) "require intermediate providers to implement STIR/SHAKEN so that IP calls retain caller ID authentication throughout the call path"; and 3) "prohibit carriers from adding a line item to the bills of consumers and small businesses for caller ID authentication technology."

STIR/SHAKEN is the default protection against identity spoofing and malicious robocalls by verifying a caller ID before the call gets to the recipient. The regime applies to IP voice service.

The FCC initially voted to allow and encourage carriers to block unverified IDs by default using STIR/SHAKEN, but then mandated it. The service must be free. In addition, Congress voted in December 2019 to mandate the regime, giving carriers 18 months after passage to have it in place--a June 2021 deadline.