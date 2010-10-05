FCC Designates Tennis Channel Complaint For Hearing

The FCC has designated Tennis Channel's program

access complaint for a hearing before an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ), saying

that there are "substantial and material question of fact as to whether

Comcast has engaged in conduct that violates the program carriage provisions of

the ACT and the Commission's rules."

The FCC has not answered those questions, but it

wants a judge to help it do so.

That judge will make a finding based on the evidence

presented, though the commission has the ultimate decision on the complaint. It

made clear that beyond a finding that, contrary to Comcast assertions, the

statute of limitations on the complaint had not run out, the jury is still out

on the merits of the case.

But the FCC's Media Bureau has concluded that, on

the face of it, Tennis Channel has made a case for program carriage

discrimination by Comcast against it. The judge will look at the case de novo,

meaning from scratch, and not take that FCC determination into account.

Tennis Channel argues that Comcast is favoring its

own similarly situated networks Versus and Golf Channel by placing them on more

widely viewed tiers.

The complaint stems from Comcast's decision to

keep the Tennis Channel on a premium sports tier rather than a more broadly

distributed programming tier.

Comcast responded quickly to the news, which comes

as its joint venture with NBCU is being vetted at the FCC, including on

carriage and program access issues.

"We look forward to refuting this groundless complaint in a full

evidentiary hearing before an Administrative Law Judge at the FCC," said

Comcast spokeswoman Sena Fitzmaurice. "Comcast currently makes the

Tennis Channel available to nearly every home we serve. Our contract with

Tennis Channel, which the network freely negotiated and signed in 2005,

specifically permits us to carry Tennis Channel as part of our Sports

Entertainment Package, where we - like many other distributors - currently

offer it to our customers. Far from discriminating against Tennis Channel, we

are fully honoring the terms of our agreement with Tennis Channel and plan to

continue carrying the network for our customers and tennis fans."

"We are gratified that the Bureau has found that, on every substantive allegation, we have made a prima facie showing of Comcast's discrimination - that there is a significant factual basis for concluding that it has violated the Communications Act and FCC Rules and caused significant harm to Tennis Channel," the company said in a statement. "We look forward to presenting our full case, and we are confident that when the matter is finally resolved, Comcast will have been found definitively to have illegally discriminated against Tennis Channel and in favor of its owned sports services. We look forward to a speedy resolution of this matter."

The FCC gave both sides the option of having the carriage dispute

arbitrated by an outside party. They have until Oct. 15 to make that call. If

either one declines, which appears already to be the case--"we expect to

go to a hearing before the ALJ," said Fitzmaurice--the FCC hearing has

been designated for an Oct. 18 start.