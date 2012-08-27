FCC Denies Stay of Viewability/Dual Carriage Order

The FCC has denied broadcasters' request for a stay of the

FCC's viewability/dual carriage decision that, starting in December, cable

operators with hybrid analog/digital systems don't have to deliver must-carry

TV stations in both formats.

The FCC voted unanimously in June to lift that requirement.

Broadcasters had been pushing the FCC to extend that

requirement another three years, while cable operators said it was time to lift

it and give them more capacity to offer other services consumers might want.

Both sides were doing hefty lobbying in the run-up to the vote, but cable's

arguments held sway in the final order.

On Aug. 1, the National Association of Broadcasters sought a

stay of the order until the D.C. Circuit could hear NAB's appeal of the

decision. The National Cable and Telecommunications Association opposed the

stay.

NAB still has hope. In the Tennis Channel program carriage

compliant, Comcast also sought an FCC stay of that decision until the same

appeals court could hear its challenge. The FCC denied that stay, but the same

D.C. appeals court last week granted its own stay of the FCC decision until it

could hear Comcast's challenge.

NAB has asked for a similar stay from the D.C. Appeals

court, too, a decision on which had not been made at presstime, according to

NAB.