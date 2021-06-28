FAST Studios Adds P&G Exec Leigh Radford to Board

Branded content entrepreneur Stuart McLean and his six-month-old streaming startup FAST Studios have added Proctor & Gamble executive Leigh Radford to the company’s board of directors.

(Image credit: FAST Studios)

Also joining the company in advisory roles are Hal Sadoff, CEO of Dark Castle/Silver Pictures Entertainment, and Sophie Goldschmidt, a global sports business executive.

FAST Studios launched in January with the aim of facilitating free ad-supported TV channels. The company’s leadership team also includes president Charlie Windisch-Graetz, and marketing and operations chief Kent Rees. Board incumbents include entrepreneur Rocco Benetton, PT Amman Mineral Internasional CEO Alex Ramlie and media tech investor Michael Montgomery.

FAST Studios has not announced any clients or funding.

As for the new board entry, Radford is founder of P&G Ventures, where she has spearheaded the launch of new brands including digital skincare device OPTE.

Goldschmidt was most recently CEO of the World Surf League (WSL) and previously served in leadership, commercial and marketing roles for the NBA, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the Rugby Football Union (RFU), the PGA European Tour, Adidas and the global sports marketing & entertainment agency CSM.

Sadoff touts more than 30 years of experience in production, financing and distribution of film, TV and digital content.