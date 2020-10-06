Facebook Adds Netflix Support to Portal TV

Facebook has announced support for Netflix on its Portal TV video conferencing device.

Effective today in the global regions the $149 Portal TV is sold, the device also includes a remote that has dedicated launch buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Facebook Watch.

As for Portal TV, it already had support for other OTT apps including CBS All Access and Sling TV, as sell as music streaming services Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio.

Facebook is also announcing support for Zoom video conferencing not only on Portal TV, but also the Portal Mini, Portal and Portal Plus iterations of its camera-equipped video conferencing gadgets.

Portal TV comes equipped with an AI-powered camera that enables co-viewing, WhatsApp calling, story time functions and augmented reality effects.