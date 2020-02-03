Explore Streaming Video Issues at Next TV Summit

Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News’s NYC TV Week Spring kicks into high gear on March 25 with the Next TV Summit – the professional video industry’s authoritative benchmark for assessing the progress and debating the future of television’s digitally driven streaming transformation.

WRAP-LEFT

A concentrated half-day experience in the heart of the nation’s media industry capital, the Next TV Summit offers attendees a unique opportunity to hear current thinking from some of the industry’s leading executives – as they discuss the most pressing economic, operational and technological issues facing the “business” of video – while offering valuable insights into how to succeed in today’s dynamic and historically disruptive times.

Convening on the eve of the TV industry’s annual Upfront showcases, the Next TV Summit affords presenting sponsors an unparalleled environment to reach and connect with high-level decision-makers across the television and video ecosystems as they seek applied knowledge and tangible solutions in key areas such as:

Related: Verizon, Omnicom, Dish Execs Highlight Advanced Advertising Summit

The summit will open with a keynote from Dave Shull, the CEO of Tivo, a company that is pivoting away from its DVR-centric past to its over-the-top future.

Panel sessions start out with one about linear TV's legacy in the era of streaming. Panelists include executives from Weather Group, PBS and Locast (speakers are subject to change).

OTT pioneer Farhad Massoudi of Tubi is slated to deliver a keynote, and panel sessions also will explore subscription versus ad-supported business models for streaming services and lessons learned from the field of streaming providers.

"The world of streaming video is exploding, and the business implications for the future of 'television' are both profound and daunting," Next TV Summit producer Tim Hanlon said. "Next TV will feature some of the most pioneering executives across the digital TV ecosystem, as we highlight today's best operational practices and divine tomorrow's strategic directions for video content, distribution and monetization."

For more about NYC TV Week Spring, please visit the events' website.