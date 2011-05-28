EXCLUSIVE: Winston Out As EP of 'The Talk'

After just a week on the job, The Talk's new executive producer, Susan Winston, has decided to leave the show, according to sources.

A CBS spokesperson declined to comment.

Winston was hired to replace outgoing executive producer Brad Bessey in late April. At the end of March, Bessey said he would be leaving the show he launched after its first season.

The Talk premiered on CBS' daytime lineup in October and features Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete and Sharon Osbourne - all moms - chatting about a range of issues pertinent both to women and to mothers. It was renewed for season two in January.

John Redmann, a talk veteran, will remain on the show, as will Gilbert, who is the creator and an executive producer. Whether Winston will be replaced is unclear.

Prior to her short tenure at The Talk, Winston executive produced AMC's In the House with Peter Bart and Peter Guber and TLC's Untold Stories of the ER.

In syndication, Winston created and executive produced NBCUniversal's The Other Half and was executive producer of Radar Entertainment's Jury Duty.

Earlier in her career, Winston executive produced both the CBS Morning News and ABC's Good Morning America. She also earned an Emmy for working as a senior producer on ABC's coverage of the Los Angeles Summer Olympics in 1984.

Winston graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and has a Masters' degree in psychology, specializing in marriage and family therapy. Beyond producing television, she also has worked as a therapist and counselor.