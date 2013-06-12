Exclusive: NBCU's 'Steve Harvey' Renewed in 65% of Country Through 2016
NBCUniversal's Steve Harvey has been renewed on station groups
throughout the country, including the NBC Owned Television Stations, through
the 2015-16 television season, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution
said Wednesday.
That brings the rookie show's renewals through the next three seasons in more
than 65% of the country.
"Steve is one of the best entertainers in the country and his first
season has been a tremendous success because of the personal connection he
makes with the daytime audience," said Ted Harbert, chairman, NBC
Broadcasting, in a statement. "It's so great to see Steve's very funny and
substantive show being rewarded with long-term commitments from our station
partners."
Besides the NBC Owned Television Stations, stations from the Hearst, Cox,
Media General, Fox, Sinclair, Gannett, Local TV, Allbritton, LIN,
Nexstar, Raycom and other broadcast groups also have picked up the show through
2016.
"Steve Harvey's engaging, funny and warm style has been a hit with our
audiences, and we couldn't be happier to continue our partnership with Steve
and his great team," said Valari Staab, president, NBC Owned Television
Stations, also in a statement. "Steve Harvey has strengthened our
daytime lineups and proven to be a strong lead in to Ellen and, in turn,
our local newscasts."
In its debut season, Steve Harvey was the only new show to build over
its lead-in and improve upon its year-ago time period averages. Across the
metered markets in May, Steve Harvey improved over its lead-in by 24% in
households, and by 25% among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54. Compared
to May 2012, Steve Harvey improved 44% in households and 42% among women
25-54.
The People's Choice Award-winning and Daytime Emmy-nominated Steve Harvey
is produced by Endemol USA
and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. Harvey, Alex
Duda and Rushion McDonald are executive producers.
