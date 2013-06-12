Exclusive: NBCU's 'Steve Harvey' Renewed in 65% of Country Through 2016

NBCUniversal's Steve Harvey has been renewed on station groups

throughout the country, including the NBC Owned Television Stations, through

the 2015-16 television season, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution

said Wednesday.

That brings the rookie show's renewals through the next three seasons in more

than 65% of the country.

"Steve is one of the best entertainers in the country and his first

season has been a tremendous success because of the personal connection he

makes with the daytime audience," said Ted Harbert, chairman, NBC

Broadcasting, in a statement. "It's so great to see Steve's very funny and

substantive show being rewarded with long-term commitments from our station

partners."

Besides the NBC Owned Television Stations, stations from the Hearst, Cox,

Media General, Fox, Sinclair, Gannett, Local TV, Allbritton, LIN,

Nexstar, Raycom and other broadcast groups also have picked up the show through

2016.

"Steve Harvey's engaging, funny and warm style has been a hit with our

audiences, and we couldn't be happier to continue our partnership with Steve

and his great team," said Valari Staab, president, NBC Owned Television

Stations, also in a statement. "Steve Harvey has strengthened our

daytime lineups and proven to be a strong lead in to Ellen and, in turn,

our local newscasts."

In its debut season, Steve Harvey was the only new show to build over

its lead-in and improve upon its year-ago time period averages. Across the

metered markets in May, Steve Harvey improved over its lead-in by 24% in

households, and by 25% among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54. Compared

to May 2012, Steve Harvey improved 44% in households and 42% among women

25-54.

The People's Choice Award-winning and Daytime Emmy-nominated Steve Harvey

is produced by Endemol USA

and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. Harvey, Alex

Duda and Rushion McDonald are executive producers.