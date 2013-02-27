Exclusive: 'Judge Joe Brown' Star, CTD Explore Split

If an ongoing contract negotation

between CBS Television Distribution and Joe Brown, star of CTD's Judge Joe Brown, is not

resolved, syndication's second-highest rated court show might star a

different judge next fall, according to several sources. That's despite the

fact that the show is renewed on TV stations through the 2014-15 TV season.

In the face of declining

ratings, license fees and advertising revenues, CTD has told Brown that his salary will

be significantly cut. Brown hasn't re-upped to do the show under the new terms

for next fall, and is shopping it to other distributors, according to sources.

The show is scheduled to end production for the current season mid-March.

Meanwhile, CTD's sales people are proposing to stations to swap in another

judge this fall.





One of the judges CTD is considering, according to several sources, is Judge Geoffrey Gaither, a juvenile court judge in Marion County, Indiana. While TV station executives have seen tape featuring Gaither, he is not necessarily CTD's final selection should Brown not re-sign.

Some

syndicators also noted that they've been getting calls from members of Brown's crew,

looking for new jobs.

Among the

distributors that Brown is considering is Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios,

with whom sources say Brown is in "advanced conversations to produce

new episodes of the show for fall." Entertainment Studios declined to

comment. Brown could not be reached at press time via calls to Judge

Joe Brown's production office at Sunset-Bronson Studios.

Whether station groups will be

willing to keep the show on the air with another judge in Brown's place hasn't

been decided yet, but some station executives who requested anonymity told B&C they were less than

happy to be learning about this situation at the end of February when their

options for replacing the show are limited.

CTD

declined to comment on "on-going talent negotiations," according to a

spokesman.

Even with

all of this going on, there's still the possibility that Brown will end up

signing a new contract with CTD and returning to the air this fall as planned.

Sources

noted that there are significant advantages to sticking with CTD, even at a

lesser salary. Several syndication stars have had to take salary cuts in recent

years in the face of a fragmented daytime TV environment, and even The Oprah Winfrey Show faced

license-fee cuts by the time it went off the air in 2011.

In many markets, Judge Joe Brown is

paired with CTD's Judge Judy, by far syndication's number-one court

show. Judy still

brings in massive ratings, recently surpassing an 8.0, and often ranks as

daytime's highest-rated show. When Joe - or any court show - is

paired with Judy, it typically gets a ratings bump. Judy is

such a strong performer that Fox recently upgraded it to 4 p.m. in three markets -- WAGA Atlanta, WTXF Philadelphia and WTTG

Washington, D.C. - where Fox has found it performs well as a news lead-in.

Like many syndicated shows,

ratings forJudge Joe Brown have

been in decline over the past several years. In the February sweep so far

(through Feb. 17), the show is down 20% to a 2.4 live

plus same day rating from a 3.0 last year, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Furthermore, the per-episode rating that local

stations use to sell to

advertisers is actually lower than the nationally-reported

rating. Judge Joe Brown,

like Judge Judy, runs in one-hour

blocks of two original half-hours, and those double runs are added together for

the national rating.

For

example, on Fox's WWOR New York at 2 p.m., each half-hour

of Judge Joe Brown is averaging 1.0 rating/3 share in

households. That's down 33% from last year when the show aired at 2 p.m. on Fox's WNYW, and is less than half of the national rating. On

CBS's KCAL Los Angeles, each episode of the show, which airs at 11 a.m., averages a 1.1/4.

Accordingly, the show's

revenues have fallen significantly in recent years, and so have license fees,

with one station executive noting that "we gave [CTD] giant license fee

cuts" for the show in the last round of renewals.

CTD remains TV's largest

syndicator, with such hit shows in its arsenal as Entertainment Tonight, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and Dr. Phil.

That gives CTD leverage in the marketplace from which Judge Joe Brown benefits.

Another syndicator, without those big shows in its portfolio, won't be able to

support Judge

Joe Brown in the same way.

Updated, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013 at 11:10 a.m. PT