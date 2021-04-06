Ex-FCC General Counsel Tom Johnson Joins Wiley

Tom Johnson, former FCC general counsel under Republican FCC chairman Ajit Pai has joined powerhouse Washington communications firm Wiley as a partner and co-chair of its litigation division.

The name partner in Wiley is Dick Wiley, himself a former Republican FCC chainman.

Johnson joins the firm a week after the Supreme Court unanimously reversed the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and reinstated the FCC's media ownership deregulation order, an order Thomas had defended before the high court.

He also successfully defended the FCC's net neutrality deregulation decision before the D.C. Circuit.

“Tom is an accomplished leader who has been an innovator throughout his career,” said Wiley managing partner Peter D. Shields in a statement. “His deep understanding of administrative and appellate law on a wide range of issues – as well as his nuanced insights from working in the government and private sector – will be indispensable to our clients.”

Before joining the FCC, Johnson was deputy general solicitor general in West Virginia Attorneys Office and before that was in private practice. He is a graduate of Georgetown (B.A. in government) and Harvard Law.