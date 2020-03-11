Estrada Upped at Univision

Univision has named Ron Estrada senior VP, head of government relations and corporate social responsibility. He reports to chief legal and corporate affairs officer Jonathan Schwartz.

Estrada, who has been with Univision for six years and headed up civic engagement programs, succeeds Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, who left the company, Univision said.

Estrada will oversee government relations and public policy as well as continuing to head up corporate social responsibility and impact initiatives.

"We’re excited to have Ron leading our efforts in Washington at a crucial time for our company and our community," said Schwartz. "His years of experience as a trusted advisor to national political influencers and community stakeholders, in addition to his knowledge of our brand and people, ensure that our important work will continue unabated."